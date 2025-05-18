Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:AHR opened at $35.49 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on AHR shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AHR
American Healthcare REIT Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.