Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $35.49 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AHR shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

