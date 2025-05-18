Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 12,453 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Honda Motor by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 181,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,371.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. Dbs Bank downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

