Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 288 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $125.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

