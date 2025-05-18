Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,948 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS IBMO opened at $25.53 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.