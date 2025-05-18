Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 6,107 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 221,925 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 162,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

