Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 718 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 130,427 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,160,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

