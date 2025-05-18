Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $3.38 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Intellicheck from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

