Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $296,661.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,167.40. The trade was a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,503 shares of company stock worth $1,027,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 0.83. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $121.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

