Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE TD opened at $64.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

