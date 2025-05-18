Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NYSE CARR opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

