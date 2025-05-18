CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.16 and last traded at $95.55. 1,836,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,128,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.06.

Several research firms have commented on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 210.93 and a beta of 3.28.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,097,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,007,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after buying an additional 2,455,035 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

