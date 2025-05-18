Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 589,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after buying an additional 418,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 262,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.