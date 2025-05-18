Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 694.74%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

