Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,795,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,743,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,580,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,918.78 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,491.03 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,824.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,791.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.