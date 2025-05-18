Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 7.18% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

BATS:XDQQ opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $36.73.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

