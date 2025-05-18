Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,296 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 743.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $50.51 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

