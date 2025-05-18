Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,878,285 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,849,809,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,391,257 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,132,231,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,635 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,560,000 after acquiring an additional 147,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,673,343.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,252.15. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

