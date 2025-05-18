Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 324 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.