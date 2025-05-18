Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $712,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4%
BATS:KJUL opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $115.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.41.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile
The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
