Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,014 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 49,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ZBH opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

