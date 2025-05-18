Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $128.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.34. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.