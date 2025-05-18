Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of SkyWest worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,935,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SkyWest by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 129,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,984,000 after buying an additional 128,524 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

SKYW opened at $102.67 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.



