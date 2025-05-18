Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 96,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CQP opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $46.73 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 325.95% and a net margin of 28.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.52%.

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

