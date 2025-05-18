Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.49 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,168 shares of company stock worth $28,368,681 in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINS

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.