Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.49 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,168 shares of company stock worth $28,368,681 in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pinterest Trading Up 1.0%
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINS
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.