Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 280,535 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after purchasing an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

