Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.63 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8%

SJM opened at $113.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -179.25%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

