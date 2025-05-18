Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This trade represents a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,880 shares of company stock worth $2,815,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

