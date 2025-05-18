Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.69 Million Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 775,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE HYT opened at $9.65 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.