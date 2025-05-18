Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.76 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $223,202,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,771,000 after purchasing an additional 915,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 396,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,372,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,275,000 after purchasing an additional 374,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0%

MKC stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

