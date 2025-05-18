Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,064 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 97,985 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 54,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

