Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.88 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.79% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SMOT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

