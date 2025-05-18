Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Relx were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $44,516,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Relx by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,191,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,542,000 after buying an additional 745,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Relx by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 659,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Relx by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,968,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 658,655 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE RELX opened at $54.53 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

