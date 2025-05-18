Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FCAL opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a P/E ratio of 126.61 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

(Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.