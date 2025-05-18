Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hess were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hess by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.38.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.