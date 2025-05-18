Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $474.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.78 and its 200 day moving average is $458.52.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

