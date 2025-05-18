Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,798 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GPN stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.