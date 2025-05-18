Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 24,068 Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,301,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,384,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 485,633 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.