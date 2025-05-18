Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 7,190 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,005,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

