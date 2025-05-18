Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,547,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5%

ABR opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.50. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

