Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.3%

PNW opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

