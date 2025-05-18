Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 107,236 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.51% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

In related news, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,413. The trade was a 25.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 21.2%

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $361.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.50 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

