Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 243,844 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,844 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.97% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,629,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AUGW opened at $29.88 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

