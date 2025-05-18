Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,465 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,708,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DUOL opened at $529.05 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.70 and its 200-day moving average is $352.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 289.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,868 shares of company stock worth $38,594,200. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.