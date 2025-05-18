Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,814 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

GPK stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

