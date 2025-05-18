Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 80,138 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

