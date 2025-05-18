Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 896 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.9%

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.