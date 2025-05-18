Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 896 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.9%
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.