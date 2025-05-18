Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 96.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000.

BATS BFEB opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

