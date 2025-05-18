Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 352,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $111.92 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.05.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

