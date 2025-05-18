Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 102,029 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,029 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 189,115 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1,181.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 157,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,652.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,173.75. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

