Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,088 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 265,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,222,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 446,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 110,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KORP opened at $46.06 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.